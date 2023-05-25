After Karnataka, Tamil Nadu asks Amul to stop procuring milk from state

Stalin has warned that Amul's move will create an unhealthy competition between cooperatives engaged in procuring and marketing milk and milk products

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (May 25) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to direct Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul to stop procuring fresh milk in the southern state as it infringes on its cooperative Aavin’s milk-shed area.

Stalin drew the Centre’s attention to the issues arising out of milk procurement by the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Amul) in the Tamil Nadu milk-shed area.

“Recently, it has come to the state government’s notice that Amul has utilised its multi-state cooperative license to install chilling centres and a processing plant in Krishnagiri district,” Stalin wrote.

Also, Amul has planned to procure milk through farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and self-help groups (SHGs) in and around Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu, he said.

“Against spirit of Operation White Flood”

“It has been a norm in India to let cooperatives thrive without infringing on each other’s milk-shed area. Such cross-procurement goes against the spirit of Operation White Flood and will exacerbate problems for the consumers given the prevailing milk shortage scenario in the country. This act of AMUL infringes on Aavin’s (TN Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation) milk-shed area, which has been nurtured in true cooperative spirit over decades,” Stalin wrote.

This move by Amul will create unhealthy competition between cooperatives engaged in procuring and marketing milk and milk products, he pointed out.

“Regional cooperatives have been the bedrock of dairy development in the states, and they are better placed to engage and nurture producers and cushion consumers from arbitrary price hikes. Therefore, I request your urgent intervention to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement from the milk-shed area of Aavin in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect,” Stalin wrote.

“Improving livelihoods”

Providing the background, Stalin said till now, Amul was only selling its products in Tamil Nadu through its outlets. In Tamil Nadu, like in other states with strong dairy cooperatives, a three-tier system has been functioning effectively since 1981 for the benefit of rural milk producers and consumers, Stalin said.

“Aavin is our apex cooperative marketing federation. Under the ambit of Aavin co-operative, 9,673 Milk Producers’ Co-operative Societies are functioning in rural areas. They procure 35 LLPD (lakh litres per day) of milk from about 4.5 lakh pouring members. Under this current arrangement, milk producers are assured of remunerative and uniform prices throughout the year by the cooperative societies.”

To increase and sustain milk production in Tamil Nadu, Aavin also provides various inputs, such as cattle feed, fodder, mineral mixture, animal health care, and breeding services for animals of milk producers, he stated.

In addition, it ensures the supply of quality milk and milk products to consumers at one of the lowest prices in our country. Thus, Aavin plays a vital role in improving the livelihood of rural milk producers and meeting the nutritional requirement of consumers, he explained in the letter.

