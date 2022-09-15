2 women techies knocked down by speeding car at Chennai’s IT corridor

A Honda City car, driven by a 20-year-old youth, reportedly at a speed of 130 kmph

Two women techies were killed when a speeding car mowed them down while they were crossing the road at Chennai’s IT corridor at OMR on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the two women, S Lavanya and R Lakshmi, both 23 were returning home from office at around 11.20 pm when the incident happened. They were working as analysts at HCL State Street Service. While Lavanya was from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor, Lakshmi was from Kerala’s Palakkad.

Police said, a 20-year-old Motheesh Kumar was behind the wheels of the Honda City that killed the two women. According to police, he was driving the car at a speed of around 130 km per hour.

After the car hit the two women, one of them died on spot while the other one died in the hospital.

Motheesh has surrendered himself before the police.

The incident has raised concerns about the need for stringent road safety measures along the IT corridor.

Locals have been complaining that Old Mahabalipuram Road, a wide stretch of road, which houses top IT companies, does not have enough zebra crossings or overhead bridges which forces pedestrians to cross roads, putting their lives at peril.