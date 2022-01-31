Madras HC orders CBI probe into Thanjavur girl’s suicide

The class 12 student had consumed poison at her home in Thanjavur on January 9 allegedly due to harassment by her hostel warden

The Madras High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suicide of a 17-year-old schoolgirl from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, who had earlier alleged harassment from hostel warden.

The class 12 student had consumed poison at her home in Thanjavur on January 9. A week later, the hostel warden was arrested.

On January 29, the girl’s father had sought transfer of the case to an independent investigating agency.

Days after her death, a video surfaced which showed the girl talk about the reason she consumed poison. The girl says on record that she is unable to study properly because the warden forces her to clean rooms, do accounts and other chores. The teenager said she took poison because she feared her “marks would drop”.

In a previous video, the girl is heard saying she was harassed possibly because her parents had refused to convert to Christianity. The person who filmed the video asked her if she was targeted because she refused to convert, the girl says, “Maybe. Two years ago, they asked me and my parents to convert to Christianity. They said they will take care of my education.”

Dr Xavier Arulraj, speaking on behalf of the school, told the High Court that children do not face discrimination in school and that the suicide is being politicised.

Both the videos have been sent for a forensic examination. The Madras High Court told police not to harass the person who recorded the video on a cell phone and instead focus on the investigation.

The police have no record of any complaint from the girl or her parents alleging attempts at conversion. The HC had ordered a magistrate to record the statement of her parents.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit has said it is a case of forced conversion and sought action.