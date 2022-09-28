Two Malayalam actresses sexually assaulted at Kozhikode mall

A Malayalam film actress revealed through an Instagram post that she was sexually assaulted at a film promotion event at a mall in Kozhikode. Another actress too also had a similar experience during the event held late on September 27th night at the busy mall

In a shocking revelation through her post on Instagram, a popular Malayalam film actress revealed that she was groped and sexually assaulted during a film promotion event at a mall in this north Kerala district. She also said another actress also had a similar experience during the event held late on Tuesday night (September 27) at the busy mall.

Expressing her anguish, she said the incident left her numb. “Are people around us so frustrated?” she asked. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms soon and the local TV channels aired the same.

In her late night post yesterday, the actress said Kozhikode is a place I loved a lot.

“But, tonight while returning after a programme, a person from the crowd grabbed me. It disgusts me to say where! Are people around us so frustrated? We had been to several places as part of the promotion. But, I never had such a pathetic experience anywhere else,” she recounted, adding that her colleague also had a similar experience.

“She reacted…but I couldn’t in that situation as I was dumbstruck for a moment. In that shock I ask, is your perversion over,” said the actress.

The other actress, who had been subjected to misbehaviour from the crowd, also shared the harrowing experience through her Instagram page.

She said the mall was overcrowded and security personnel were struggling to manage the rush. A person had misbehaved with one of her co-stars but she could not react, the actress said. “Later, I also encountered a similar experience but I reacted… I wish that no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals,” she said and wanted the guilty to be punished.

Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify and trace the culprits. A promotion event held at the same mall a month ago had to be cut short as the crowd assembled there to witness their favourite actor went out of control.