Senior sports journalist PT Baby dead

The journalist had been undergoing treatment for an abdomen-related ailment for some time, his family said

Senior journalist PT Baby, the sports editor of the Mathrubhumi Daily, died at a private medical college in Kochi, on Saturday (July 8), family sources said. He was 50.

Advertisement

Baby had been undergoing treatment for an abdomen-related ailment for some time, his family said.

After joining Mathrubhumi’s Kannur unit in 1996, Baby covered several national and international events including the Olympics, cricket and football world cups, and Indian Premier League among others.

He became the sports news editor of the Malayalam Daily in 2018.

Baby is survived by two children.