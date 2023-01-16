Sabarimala: HC seeks details of errant temple guard

The way the guard acted was in violation of court’s orders on crowd management, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Monday (January 16) took serious note of the manner in which a guard appointed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) regulated the movement of devotees arriving at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala for the Makaravilakku ritual on Saturday.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar directed the TDB to give details of the guard in question and the action, if any, taken against him.

“The manner in which the Devaswom guard named Arun regulated the movement of pilgrims in front of Sreekovil, through the first row, was in flagrant violation of the directions issued by this court in the decision in Sajeev Sastharam,” the bench said.

Also read: Makaravilakku ritual held at Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, thousands offer prayers

Advertisement

The video of the incident was widely aired on TV channels.

The incident occurred while the guard was regulating the huge rush of devotees at the shrine on January 14 after Lord Ayyappa was adorned with the holy jewels, Thiruvabharanam.

“Violation of court orders”

The bench said it had in another petition — Sajeev Sastharam vs. State of Kerala — directed the guards engaged by the TDB and the police officers on duty at Sopanam to regulate the movement of devotees through the barricades in an appropriate manner that would cause least inconvenience to pilgrims.

However, after the deity was adorned with the Thiruvabharanam on January 14, “there occurred certain issues on crowd management, in front of Sreekovil at Sannidhanam,” the bench said. It added that the way the guard acted was in violation of the high court orders on crowd management.

Also read: Pilgrims can’t enter Sabarimala with posters of film stars, politicians: Kerala HC

The court also called for reports on the incident from the Special Police Officer at Sannidhanam and the Sopanam Officer.

The amicus curiae in the case told the bench that the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, would also file a report on the incident.

(With agency inputs)