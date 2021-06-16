Report on Kerala BJP sent to ‘competent authority:’ ex-civil servant

It is reported that a report detailing the state of affairs of the Kerala unit of BJP and reasons for its debacle in the recent Assembly polls has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Even as the Kerala unit of BJP grapples with internal conflict and allegations of a hawala scam, a detailed report about the state unit has been despatched to the ‘competent authority,’ former IAS officer CV Ananda Bose told Indian Express.

Incidentally, according to recent reports, Bose, along with former IPS officer Jacob Thomas and Metro Man E. Sreedharan, was asked submit a report on the distribution and use of election funds provided by the central BJP to the state unit ahead of the assembly polls, after speaking with various leaders and candidates.

It was reported that the order came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, Kerala BJP president K. Surendran has rubbished the news reports as a “hoax.” In a press release issued on Monday, state general secretary Arun Singh clarified that the central leadership had neither deployed any fact-finding team nor asked for reports.

“We have our in-built robust feedback mechanisms for review and reports. Neither we have deployed any team nor asked for any reports,” the release said.

Bose also confirmed the same, saying his report was not sought by the party and has been sent to a “competent authority”.

“The party has not asked for a report. I have given my views to the competent authority who sought it. Nothing less, nothing more,” he told Indian Express.

Three leaders that IE spoke to confirmed that they were asked about their views on internal affairs of the state unit by the panel members.

Other sources told IE that the competent authority Bose was referring to was Prime Minister Modi and the report submitted pertains to the BJP’s failure in the recent assembly polls and the plan ahead.

The report gains significance at a time when the BJP is facing an internal tussle in Kerala. There have been allegations of partisanship against the party faction headed by K Surendran with several partymen holding him responsible for the BJP’s poll debacle and demanding his ouster.

At the same time, several leaders of the party are also accused in a ₹3.5 crore highway robbery, which is suspected to be unaccounted election funds. Many leaders including Surendran’s aides have been questioned on the matter.