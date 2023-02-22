Popular Malayalam actor, TV host Subi Suresh passes away

Malayalam film actor and TV anchor Subi Suresh passed away due to liver related ailments in a private hospital in Kochi

Malayalam film actor and TV anchor Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday (February 22) of liver related ailments in a private hospital in Kochi.

She was 41 years old. Known for her slapstick roles, and spontaneous on-stage dialogue delivery, Suresh had a huge fan-following among audiences in small and big screens. Beginning her career as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe years ago, she gradually created a niche for herself in the male-dominated comedy shows on stage and in television.

Within a short span of time, she had become an inevitable presence in the live stage shows, organised by various television channels, and won the hearts of audiences through her hilarious avatars in famous TV series like “Cinemala” aired on Asianet many years ago. However, she became a household name in Kerala after hosting a show for kids called ‘Kuttipattalam’ on Surya TV and Mazhavil Manorama’s ‘Made for Each Other’.

She became a successful TV host in various channels. Subi Suresh also made a name for herself in the Malayalam film industry. She made her debut in the 2006 film ‘Kanaka Simhasanam’ and then went on to act in many films like ‘Happy Husbands’, ‘Elsamma Enna Aankutty’, ‘Pachakuthira’ and others. She essayed small but memorable roles in over 20 films.

People from various walks of life expressed shock over the unexpected demise of the actor-anchor. Condoling her death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that she won a place in the hearts of Malayalis through reality shows and comedy programmes.

A promising artist, who had a great future ahead, has been lost through the demise of Subi Suresh, he said in his message.

Subi Suresh is survived by her parents and a brother.