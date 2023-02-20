Police case filed against Kerala farmer who went missing in Israel during govt-sponsored trip

Biju Kurian, a native of Ulikkal panchayat in Kannur district, who went to Israel along with 27 other farmer delegates from Kerala, went missing from his hotel on February 17

Authorities in Israel have registered a police case against a 48-year-old Kerala farmer, who reportedly went missing in Israel earlier this month while visiting the country on a state government-sponsored trip to study Israeli modern agricultural techniques.

Biju Kurian, a native of Ulikkal panchayat in Kannur district, who went to Israel along with 27 other farmer delegates from Kerala, went missing from his hotel on February 17.

Despite best efforts by Israel’s law enforcement agencies to trace him, Kurian’s whereabouts were not known.

“We have registered a police case against him. He will be deported once we nab him,” an official said.

The delegation, led by Kerala’s Principal Secretary B. Ashok, left for Israel on February 11. The farmers were sent to study state-of-the-art techniques such as hydroponics and precision farming in Israel.

The delegation returned to India on Sunday without Kurian.

Kurian’s family in Kannur are also clueless about his mysterious disappearance and were making desperate attempts to reach out to him.

Reports in Malayalam media said Kurian went out with all documents including his passport. His fellow delegates told the media that he told them that he wanted to buy balm and visit the beach, and went missing before the team dinner. While Ashok had immediately informed the police about his disappearance, Kurian reportedly sent a message to his family saying he was safe and asked them not to search for him.

Israel police are now planning to contact Kurian’s friends in the country, reports said. His visa is valid till May 8.

The state government has said action will be taken against the farmer once he is nabbed.

(With inputs from agencies)