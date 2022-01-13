Plot thickens as police raid Dileep’s home, offices in Kerala

The cops scaled the walls of the actor's house, which was unmanned and locked

In a dramatic turn of events, the investigating team of the Crime Branch on Thursday raided the home and offices of actor Dileep in connection with the abduction and molestation of a Kerala actress in 2017.

The cops scaled the walls of the actor’s house, which was unmanned and locked.

Earlier, reports said Dileep, one of the key accused in the case, was missing and remained incommunicado, but the actor drove to his Aluva home almost three hours after the raid began. The raids, which began at 11:30 pm, are still on.

Also read: Withdraw magazine with actor Dileep on cover, demands petition

Advertisement

The police also raided his film production company Grand Productions and his brother filmmaker Anoop’s residence. This raid comes after fresh allegations made by filmmaker P Balachandra Kumar against the actor that he was plotting against investigation officers in the 2017 sexual assault case.

The anticipatory bail submitted by Dileep, in this case, is to be heard by the High Court tomorrow (January 14). Kavya Madhavan, wife of Dileep and his brother Anoop too are not traceable, according to sources.

Dileep’s lawyer Philip T Varghese, who is accused of playing an active role in influencing witnesses by bribing them, has been summoned to the house by the raiding team. The actor’s sister, who lives near his home, too has been called by the police.

Also read: Dileep’s wife Kavya & brother knew about the crime, says filmmaker

(This copy is being updated)