No policy decision taken to allow private deemed universities in state: Kerala govt

Higher education minister R Bindhu told the state Assembly that the government, however, constituted a a five-member panel to study a report submitted to it on this matter by the state higher education council

No policy decision has been taken to allow private deemed universities in the state, said the Kerala government clarified on Wednesday (February 8).

The higher education minister R Bindhu told the state Assembly that the government, however, constituted a a five-member panel to study a report submitted to it by the state higher education council in this regard so that they can give their recommendations on the matter.

Her statement assumes significance in the wake of the vehement criticism recently made by the Opposition party, the Congress against the CPI(M)-led government’s reported move to permit private and deemed varsities in the state. A move that the Marxist party had opposed all along.

Also read: Kerala economy on recovery track; GSDP 12% in 2022: Economic Review

Advertisement

“No policy decision has been taken (by the government) to permit private deemed universities in the state,” she said, while replying to a question by UDF legislator Abid Hussain Thangal during the Question Hour.

The committee is entrusted to study the report and submit its recommendations in this regard to the government, she said. The panel comprises the chief secretary, principal secretary (higher education), chief principal secretary of the CM, Shyam B Menon (professor, Delhi University) and Sabu Thomas (vice-chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University), the minister added.