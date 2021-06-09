Trio plants marijuana in Kollam to mark World Environment Day

The selection of a contraband for plantation created buzz in the social media and also alerted the local excise officials, who visited the location and seized the plant

World Environment Day, which falls on June 5 every year, is usually celebrated by planting trees. Three persons in Kandamchira area of Kollam in Kerala too marked the occasion in the same spirit, but it is their selection of plant — marijuana — which has made headlines all over the country.

While the selection of a contraband as a plant to mark Environment Day created buzz in the social media, it alerted the local excise officials, who visited the location of plantation after the news first broke out in the local language newspaper ‘Mathrubhumi’.

The unique plantation was first noticed by a man living in the neighbourhood, who saw three persons planting the sapling and then clicking a picture with it. The saplings was planted by the side of the road that leads to the bypass from Kandachira crossroads.

As the news spread, excise officials arrived at the place and confirmed the plant was indeed an illegal drug.

The Kollam police is now looking for the three young men as a video of the trio seizing the plant went viral. Police said this is not the first incident in Kollam when plants of illegal substances were planted.

The Kollam Excise officials have seized the annabis sapling, which was about 60 cm long.