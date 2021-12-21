Man nabbed by Kerala police for stalking actor Parvathy Thiruvothu

He allegedly sent messages to the actor and visited her home with food parcels, following which she lodged a complaint

Kerala police on Monday arrested a man in his mid-30s for allegedly stalking actor Parvathy Thiruvothu. Police from the Maradu police station in Ernakulam nabbed Harshan, who hails from Kollam and alleged stalked Parvathy at her residences in Kochi and Kozhikode. The actor had lodged a complaint against him.

Per media reports, Harshan visited her home twice with food parcels. Parvathy’s family let him off with a warning the first time. The second time he visited, he is said to have cause a ruckus, getting into a tiff with the security personnel. This apart, he had been sending her unsolicited text messages, said the reports.

Parvathy has been among the most vocal celebrities from Kerala to speak out against stalking. The State has seen a spike in instances of stalking, some of it with tragic consequences.

The actor herself had complained of another stalker two years ago. The man Kishore, who claimed to be a lawyer and filmmaker, had allegedly tried to contact Parvathy’s family while she was in the US. A case was filed against him.