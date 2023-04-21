Mammootty’s mother Fathima Ismail passes away in Kochi hospital

93-year-old Fathima Ismail was under treatment for age-related ailments and is survived by the actor and his five siblings

Malayalam movie star Mammootty’s mother, Fathima Ismail, passed away on Friday (April 21) at a private hospital in Kochi, said family sources. She was 93.

Fathima was under treatment for age-related ailments and is survived by the actor and his five siblings.

Hundreds, including celebrities and senior politicians thronged the house of Mammootty in Kochi to pay their last respects to the actor’s mother.

CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan and minister V N Vasavan met Mammootty and offered their condolences. Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to condole the demise.

“Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss.” Tharoor tweeted.

The last rites were held in the Juma Masjid at Chembu near here.