King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km in Arpookara in Kerala

A king cobra travelled in a car for over 200 km and lived in its engine bay for a week before it ventured out to be finally rescued by wildlife personnel in Arpookara in Kerala.

The vehicle owner, Sujith, told the media that the forest officials rescued the 10-foot-long snake from his neighbour’s compound on Wednesday (August 31), and had told him they would release it in a safe place later. The venomous reptile was believed to have crawled into the car of the Arpookara-based resident Sujith, when he had visited Malappuram early August.

The snake was ostensibly seen sliding into his car when it was parked near a check-post. But, Sujith was unable to find the unwelcome guest. And, a sense of anxiety and fear gripped him and his family as they came across a snake skin (probably the reptile moulted) found hanging out of the car on Sunday.

The car was fully checked again but the creepy crawler was not spotted. Instead, it was found in the compound of a house, 500 km away from his house this morning. As the neighbours were also aware about the suspected presence of the snake in Sujith’s car, they informed him and he in turn alerted the wildlife personnel.

The presence of the snake in a place where king cobras are not normally seen has caused curiosity and concern among local residents. The forest officials also said it may have reached here safely under the vehicle. It was shifted to the forest office later and would be released in a safe place, they added.