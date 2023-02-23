Kerala’s famed Kovalam beach to get Rs 93-crore facelift

Project envisaged for the revival of Kovalam, one of the most significant beaches in South India

The world-renowned Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram and its adjacent seashores will soon get a facelift with additional facilities to attract more tourists, thanks to a multi-crore development scheme by the Kerala government.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday gave nod to the Rs 93 crore-worth “Development of Kovalam and Adjacent Beaches” project.

It is envisaged for the revival of Kovalam, one of the most significant beaches in the southern part of the country, and other beaches located adjacent to it and to take steps to ensure coastal protection there, a CMO statement said.

Kovalam is popular among both foreign and domestic tourists, it said. Infrastructure and transportation facilities, renovation of parks and other things would be covered under the project, which would be implemented in two phases.

The Cabinet also gave nod to entrust WAPCOS as the special purpose vehicle to implement the Rs 93 crore-worth project prepared by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the CMO added.

WAPCOS is a Central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

