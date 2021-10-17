Kerala rain: Toll climbs to 23; PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Kottayam reported 13 deaths, the maximum number in this rain-induced calamity, Idukki had eight deaths, while Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode had one each

The death toll from landslides and floods that devastated Kerala, especially in the central districts, climbed to 23. Kottayam reported 13 deaths, the maximum number in this rain-induced calamity, Idukki had eight deaths, while Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode had one each. A child died in Kozhikode district.

Heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations. The rains were triggered by low-pressure system that had developed in the east-central Arabian Sea which moved closer to the Kerala coast. However, by Sunday evening, the low pressure in the Arabian Sea was showing signs of abating, said media reports.

Kerala received heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.5mm to 204.4mm in 24-hours due to the low-pressure system, said a News18 report. Universities in Kerala postponed their examinations, while KSEB suffered a loss of Rs 13.67 crore due to the rains.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and tweeted that he condoled the loss of lives in these rains. It is sad that people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families, he tweeted.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the revenue minister R Rajan announced a compensation of Rs 4 for the kin of the Idukki and Kokkayar landslide victims.

The Army, NDRF, police and the Fire Force along with the locals have been undertaking rescue operations since Sunday morning at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people were missing after landslides, which was triggered by the heavy downpour. The bodies of all the 13 persons who were missing following the landslide in Koottickal panchayat in Kottayam were recovered.

Officials said rescue operators on Sunday morning recovered four more bodies from Koottickal panchayat taking the toll to eight.

Kerala: Army conducts rescue operations for missing persons in debris in Kavali, Kottayam. Navy Chopper with relief materials already airborne from INS Garuda towards rain-affected areas. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 are on standby at AF Station, Shangumugham: Defence PRO pic.twitter.com/H3M8cVVVps — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Revenue Minister K Rajan, who is in Kottayam district to coordinate the rescue efforts, said the government agencies are also probing whether more people were stuck among the debris and slush or were missing.

A Defence spokesperson said an Army team that arrived at Kottayam has started a search operation for the missing persons in the debris.

A Navy chopper with relief materials has already been airborne from INS Garuda in Kochi and headed towards rain-affected areas.

Though the fury of rains has subsided, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authorities (KSDMA) said a trough of low at mean sea level now lies over Southeast adjoining East central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts and predicted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over the state during next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said relief camps had been opened in the disaster-struck regions.

He directed authorities concerned to ensure that the camps are functioning adhering to COVID-19 health protocols.

“Those in the camps should ensure the use of masks and that social distancing is maintained. Authorities should calculate the maximum number of people who can be accommodated in the camps. The district authorities can increase the number of camps in case more people are required to be accommodated,” Vijayan said.

The high ranges of central and south Kerala have experienced almost similar to that of the situation the state faced during the time of devastating floods of 2018 and 2019. Minister Rajan visited Kanjirappally hospital where the bodies are kept and later will go to Koottikkal.

He said the Engineering task force (ETF) from Bangalore will also reach the state soon.

#WATCH | Kerala: NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where landslide occurred yesterday pic.twitter.com/icTNMxsGhV — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

“They will help us in restoring connectivity with the places where roads have been washed away,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Kokkayar, in Idukki district, the search for the seven missing people is on. “The roads to that area were destroyed. With great difficulties, the panchayat president and the village officer managed to reach there in the night itself. Connectivity was restored yesterday night itself. The search is on but no one has been found yet,” Rajan said.