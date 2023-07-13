Kerala professor hand-chopping case: NIA court sentences 3 to life term

In the first phase of the trial in the case, 10 persons were convicted for offences under the UAPA, Explosive Substances Act and the IPC, and three others were found guilty of harbouring the offenders

A special NIA court in Kerala on Thursday (July 13) sentenced to life imprisonment three of the six persons, who are allegedly members of the now-banned radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), convicted in the sensational 2010 case in which a college professor’s hand was chopped off in Kerala.

On July 4, 2010, a group of seven people had intercepted T J Joseph, a professor of Newman College in Thodupuzha in Idukki district, and chopped off his right hand over alleged derogatory remarks about a religion in a question paper he set for the B.Com semester examination at his college.

The attack took place when Joseph was returning home with his family after attending Sunday mass at a church in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.

Police said the attackers had pulled out the professor out of his vehicle, assaulted him and then his right hand was chopped off by main accused Savad who is still absconding. The accused allegedly belonged to the now-banned PFI.

On Thursday, Special NIA court judge Anil K Bhaskar sentenced Sajil, Nasar and Najeeb to a life term after convicting them on Wednesday for offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act in the second phase of the trial in the case.

In the first phase of the trial in the case, 10 persons were convicted for offences under the UAPA as well as the Explosive Substances Act and the IPC, and three others were found guilty of harbouring the offenders.

While convicting the three, the court had noted that second accused Sajil took part in the attack while third accused Nasar, who was the main conspirator in the case, and fifth accused Najeeb had planned the “terrorist act” but did not take part in it.

