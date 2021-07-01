Kerala police to book, fine drivers talking on phone via Bluetooth

Department to use Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act to book offenders as Supreme Court has prohibited the same under Motor Vehicle Act 2019

The days of twisting laws by those who use Bluetooth devices to speak over the phone while at the wheel are numbered, as Kerala police are all braced to book and fine anyone found using a hands-free device while driving.

The step is being taken in view of rising road accidents in the state which is easing lockdown norms imposed due to COVID-19, said a News18 report.

Communicating on Bluetooth devices is prohibited under the Central Motor Vehicle Rule 21(25) of the Motor Vehicle Act 2019. However, the Kerala High Court had ruled that police cannot book a person who is found driving while speaking on the phone, while stating that the legislation has no such provision.

The department thus will use Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act to book offenders.

However, implementing the law is tricky as most cars now have Bluetooth connected infotainment systems, which could make it difficult for cops to find if a person driving is on a call or not.