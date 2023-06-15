Kerala opposes sale of Nandini milk; minister says Nandini products ‘poor in quality’

Kerala is set to file a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board

After Nandini vs Amul in Karnataka and Aavin vs Amul in Tamil Nadu, it’s Nandini vs Milma in Kerala now.

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) wants the sale of Nandini dairy products by the Karnataka Milk Federation in the state stopped.

Expressing concerns about the entry of Nandini, Kerala Minister of Animal Husbandry, J Chinchu Rani, says the state will file a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board.

Going one step ahead, the minister said that Nandini’s products are of poor quality and advised Keralites not to purchase them.

“Milma, the milk cooperative in Kerala, offers the best quality milk in the country,” the minister said, making it clear that she is ready to take on the battle against Nandini.

KS Mani, the chairman of Milma Malabar Region Cooperative Milk Producers Union, said he would raise the issue during the upcoming board of directors meeting of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India.

As per media reports, KS Mani said, “It goes against moral principles for milk federations in the country to deviate from established routines and practices.”

He said that he had earlier opposed Nandini’s plan to set up outlets in Kerala, but his concerns were not addressed.

Asserting that Amul’s decision to enter Karnataka was improper, he said, “Nandini lacked the moral standing to oppose the former’s entry into Karnataka market”.

He said milk federations should focus on the welfare of dairy farmers instead of focusing on commercial interests.

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister of Animal Husbandry, J Chinchu Rani, said it is essential to obtain necessary permissions from authorities when an entity tries to establish itself in another state.

She said Nandini has already established outlets in Mancheri and Tirur in Malappuram district, Kochi in Ernakulam district, and Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district which is in clear violation of rules.

What Karnataka says

Managing Director of Karnataka Milk Federation BM Satish said he would discuss the issue with his Kerala counterparts.

“We have a cordial relationship with the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) and we always support them by providing more milk and other products during Onam and other festival seasons. This is a very sensitive issue, and we need to study in which context they have made such statements. I will discuss with my officials and Kerala counterparts soon,” BM Satish told The Federal.