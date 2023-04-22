Kerala on high alert after state BJP unit receives threat letter to target Modi visit

The threat letter also carries the name and other details of the sender who threatened a suicide attack during the PM’s Kerala visit. Police have identified the man who has denied any involvement

Kerala has been put on high alert after the state BJP unit office received a threat letter against the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24.

Significantly, the letter also carries the name and other details of the sender who threatened a suicide attack during the PM’s Kerala visit. Police have identified the man mentioned in the letter, but he has denied any involvement while claiming that his name was misused by his rivals in an effort to frame him. However, security has been stepped up, while the central probe agencies have sought additional details.

Also read: Vande Bharat flag-off on Modi’s 2-day Kerala schedule, BJP plans mega rally

Meanwhile, a letter from the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) outlining security drills, which was leaked to the media, highlighted several other serious threat perceptions, including one from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Advertisement

Minister of State for External Affairs M Muraleedharan, who hails from Kerala, raised concern over the leak, calling it a serious lapse on the part of the state police. BJP state chief K Surendran has maintained that all scheduled functions will take place.

Modi is expected to arrive in Kochi on April 24 and inaugurate the state’s first Vande Bharat Express the next day in Thiruvananthapuram. Sharing details of the PM’s itinerary, Surendran had earlier said that the top BJP leader will conduct a roadshow and address a public meeting.

Also read: BJP awaits PM’s visit to Kerala for major fillip in its outreach to minorities

“Prime Minister’s visit to Kerala will give impetus to the state’s development. There is a great expectation among the people of Kerala for this visit. PM Modi will hold a road show. People will come voluntarily to receive him. ‘Yuvam’ will be the conference that would mark the beginning of Kerala’s political change. The youth who want the development of Kerala beyond party politics will participate in this,” he said at a press conference.