Kerala man gives 8-year-old daughter beer, arrested

The girl’s mother rushed her to the hospital after she developed uneasiness and started throwing up

A 45-year-old man from Hosdurg in Kerala’s Kasargod district was arrested after he allegedly gave alcohol to his eight-year-old minor.

Police said, Radhakrishnan, a resident of Thoyammal fed his daughter beer while consuming it himself at home on Sunday. The girl’s mother suspected something was wrong when the child developed uneasiness and started throwing up, eventually rushing her to a nearby hospital.

After diagnosing the child, hospital authorities alerted police who came to the spot to record the statement of the girl in the presence of her mother.

Advertisement

“A case was registered and the father was arrested later based on her statement,” a police official told PTI.

IPC 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug, with intent to commit an offence) and Section 77 of Juvenile Justice Act were slapped against the man. A local court remanded the accused for two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)