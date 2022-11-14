Kerala govt suffers setback: HC quashes VC Riji John’s appointment

John was among the 11 VCs served show-cause notices by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, sparking a war of words with the state government; HC tells Chancellor to form new committee

In a blow to the state government, Kerala High Court on Monday nullified the appointment of K Riji John as vice-chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

The Division Bench of Chief Justice S Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P Chali found that the appointment was in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations 2018. The Bench ruled that the selection committee’s constitution and recommendations were illegal.

Significantly, John was among the 11 VCs who were served show-cause notices by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, sparking a massive war of words with the state government. The Governor’s move came after Supreme Court quashed the appointment of the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, MS Rajasree, last month on similar grounds (violation of UGC norms).

Senior teachers filed plea

In the case of John, the court has instructed the Chancellor (Governor Khan) to form a new committee, making it clear that the VC’s appointment must comply with UGC regulations.

The petition was filed by KK Vijayan and Sadasivan, two senior teachers who were contenders for the post. They pointed out that the selection committee had recommended only John for the appointment, while UGC rules require the panel to submit three names to the Chancellor.

The petitioners alleged that the committee did not mention John’s experience in academic excellence, while UGC rules required a VC candidate to have 10 years of experience either as a professor in a university or in research and academic administration. John allegedly has neither of these qualifications.

The petitioners also alleged that John faced disciplinary proceedings at Tamil Nadu University for financial irregularities. Following that, he resigned from the university and joined the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University by direct appointment as Dean of Fisheries, which was also illegal.

John was appointed the VC of KUFOS on January 23, 2021.

(With agency inputs)