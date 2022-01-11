Kerala govt imposes new curbs, limits numbers in weddings & funerals

The number of people in weddings and funerals has been limited to 50. The government has also directed people to hold private gatherings online

The Kerala government has introduced a fresh set of restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. The number of people in weddings and funerals has been limited to 50, said a state government press release. The government also directed people to avoid holding public or private meetings and to hold reunions, ceremonies and social, political, cultural and community events online, except in urgent situations.

This decision to control the number of people in gatherings was taken at the COVID-19 review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Last week, people attending marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in closed rooms was limited to 75. In open spaces, it was meant to be 150. But with this latest restriction, the government has further reduced the number to 50, and has not made it clear whether it is for closed rooms or open spaces or both.

Further, the government has warned people to maintain physical distancing and follow COVID-19 norms while conducting live events. If possible, public meetings should be avoided, said the government release.

During the COVID-19 review meeting, the Department of Health and Education was told to ensure that vaccinations for students over the age of 15 are completed soon. The Kerala CM has also sugggested that the Kudumbasree elections and gram sabhas should be held by strictly adhering to COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

The CM also urged the health authorities to implement the telemedicine system and spread awareness about Omicron through programmes, the release said. Earlier, the Kerala government had increased COVID-19 testing for international travellers in anticipation of the third wave.