Kerala government seeks national consensus on human-animal conflict law

The move was prompted by a recent surge in incidents of human-animal conflict in Kerala over the past few months

Kerala government has requested a national consensus to create a legislation to address human-animal conflicts, which are occurring throughout the country.

This comes in the wake of increase in cases of man-animal conflict in the state over the past few months.

One such case involved a rogue elephant, notorious for breaking into ration shops to steal rice, which earned him the moniker Arikomban, and causing damage to human settlements in some areas of Idukki district in Kerala.

The tusker was tranquilised on Saturday after months of uncertainty and confusion and was translocated to deep forest inside Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Speaking to PTI about the operation, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the man-animal conflict is not new to the country and we need a national consensus to deal with the issue.

“The man-animal conflict is a rising issue in the country and we need to develop a consensus at national level to formulate a law to deal with such conflicts,” Saseendran said.

He also stressed on the importance of protecting both the wildlife and the humans.

“I always ask the animal protection groups and other NGOs who raise their voice for the protection of wildlife to provide their suggestions to resolve the man-animal conflict,” he said.

