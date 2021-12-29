Kerala CPO suspended for leaking info about RSS workers to SDPI

The CPO’s links with SDPI was discovered after some of its workers were arrested in connection with an assault on a KSRTC bus conductor in Idukki

A civil police officer (CPO) of the Kerala Police has been suspended for allegedly leaking confidential information about RSS workers from the police database to members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

According to a senior police official, the CPO’s link with SDPI was discovered after some of its workers were arrested in connection with an assault on a KSRTC bus conductor in Idukki.

“The examination of the phones of the arrested SDPI workers revealed that one of them had CPO Anas’ number and was in touch with the officer and this was communicated to the higher-ups,” the official said.

Further investigation revealed that the CPO had leaked information about RSS workers from the police database to the SDPI and, as a result, he was suspended.

The official also said that disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the errant officer soon.

Anas was the CPO in Karimannur police station in Idukki district.

“The KSRTC bus conductor was assaulted for allegedly sharing an anti-Islam post on Facebook,” police said.

