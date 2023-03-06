Kerala CM a ‘Modi in dhoti’: LoP Satheesan

What Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in the BBC office same was done here in the Asianet News office by the CM, said the senior Congress leader

Amid the confrontation between the LDF government and the Opposition over freedom of press in Kerala, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Monday targeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the CM is proving that he is a “Modi in dhoti” after the crime branch police team raided the Asianet News office.

“Kerala Chief Minister is proving that he is ‘Modi in dhoti’. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in the BBC office same was done here in the Asianet News office by the CM. This is a clear signal of intolerance. Both (CM and PM) are trying to intimidate critics,” Satheesan said while talking to the media on Sunday.

The raids were conducted at the Asianet office based on a complaint by MLA PV Anvar after the channel aired a report titled ‘Narcotics is a dirty business’ on November 10. The MLA alleged that this report is fabricated and submitted a written complaint to DGP. Subsequently, the police registered a case making four people from Asianet accused. A couple of days ago SFI activists had barged into the Asianet office in Kochi.

Meanwhile, Asianet News’ Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar on Sunday said in a statement that the channel “will do free and fair journalism without fear”, adding that it will cooperate with the investigation process. “Asianet news will cooperate with any investigation as per law. The investigation is against a story as part of the campaign against the drug mafia which is gaining strength. There are allegations in the FIR that attempts to defame the image of government were made,” Sooryakumar said.