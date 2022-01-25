Kerala actress assault case: HC gives 10 days to examine witnesses

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (January 25) gave the prosecution 10 days to question the witnesses in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case of a Malayalam actress, in which actor Dileep is a key accused.

The ruling came a day after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the Kerala government’s plea to give more time to complete the trial. The SC said the extension will be only if the trial judge felt the need for it.

The SC had earlier directed the completion of the trial by February 16, 2022.

As the prosecution brought six more witnesses to examine, it had sought more time from the High Court to examine them.

Earlier, two government pleaders had resigned alleging “hostile attitude” of the trial court. The prosecution and the rape survivor had sought removal of the judge from the case which the HC denied.

The crime branch questioned Dileep and four others for the third day in connection with the conspiracy to annihilate the police officials who probed the abduction case.

Dileep has been given relief from arrest and the police have been asked to question him and the other accused and for three days till January 25 and submit a report on January 27 for further action.