Kerala: 59 women thrash man over morphed photos, 11 arrested

A video which went viral on social media showed the women pulling out the man from the vehicle and beating him without mercy. Some assaulted him with sticks.

A mob of 59 women in Kerala mercilessly assaulted a man after dragging him out of a car in Thrissur district, accusing him of circulating morphed photos of another woman over social media.

Police said on Saturday (January 7) that a case has been registered against all the women and 11 of them have been arrested.

The women, devotees of a spiritual retreat centre in Thrissur, assaulted Shaji when he was with five others in a car on Thursday evening.

A resident of Muriyad near Thrissur, Shaji was admitted to a hospital with injuries, the police said.

The man and his family recently snapped their association with the spiritual centre, a police officer said.

Five members of his family were also in the car when the incident happened near the centre.

They suffered minor injuries in the attack, which also left the car damaged.