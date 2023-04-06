K C Venugopal files complaint with Kerala police against illegal cloning of his mobile number

In a tweet, Venugopal said that hackers were using caller ID spoofing and impersonating his phone number and making spam calls. He asked everyone to be alert and report any suspicious calls

A complaint has been filed by the office of the AICC general secretary K C Venugopal with the Kerala police chief Anil Kant alleging that the Congress leader’s mobile number has been illegally cloned by hackers. He also alleged that the hackers were making fraudulent calls for ulterior motives.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday (April 5), which also featured the copy of the complaint filed with the state police chief, Venugopal said: “Since yesterday, hackers are using caller ID spoofing and impersonating my phone number and making spam calls. Everyone is alerted to report any suspicious calls and avoid responding to such hackers.”

“My office has filed a complaint with @TheKeralaPolice & I expect swift action,” Venugopal said.

The complaint filed by Venugopal’s secretary K Sarat Chandran also spoke about the instances of two persons receiving such alleged illegal phone calls.

He alleged that the unknown persons had further been illegally/ fraudulently calling certain individuals from cloned SIM cards impersonating either Venugopal or someone from his staff “for ulterior motives and for the purpose of sabotaging the selection processes of candidates and/or duping individuals of their money.”

“It is absolutely necessary that appropriate legal proceedings, including criminal investigation under the prevailing laws, are initiated forthwith against the said unknown persons so that they are unable to cause any harm,” Venugopal said in the complaint.