In setback for NIA, Kerala HC acquits Nazeer, others in Kozhikode twin blasts case

In a setback to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Kerala High Court acquitted Thadiyantevida Nazeer and the other accused convicted in 2011 by the NIA court in Kochi, in connection with the Kozhikode twin blasts case, on Thursday (January 27).

“The court allowed the appeal filed by Nazeer against the life imprisonment sentence awarded by the NIA special court,” his counsel said.

Both Nazeer and the other accused were charged with conspiring, planning and executing the bomb blasts in Kozhikode KSRTC and mofussil bus stands on March 3, 2006.

This was done as a retaliation against the perceived partisan attitude of the executive and judiciary, rejecting bail to the Muslim accused in the second Marad communal carnage.

The meticulously planned explosions took place at two bus stations on Mavoor Road, within a gap of 10 minutes in the afternoon. The bombs were activated by timers.

Two persons including a policeman, sustained minor injuries in the blast. Initially, it was investigated by a special police team. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

The NIA took over the case in 2009, and Nazeer was arrested in 2009 in Meghalaya near the Bangladesh border.

