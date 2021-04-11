Helicopter carrying LuLu chief Yusuff Ali crash-lands in Kochi

Everybody aboard the helicopter has been admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries, police said

A helicopter carrying UAE-based Indian billionaire MA Yusuff Ali, his wife and five others was forced to land in a marshy area by the side of National Highway 66 on the outskirts of Kochi early on Sunday.

Ali is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, which employs the largest number of Indians outside India.

The helicopter, owned by Lulu Group, was forced to land due to technical issues.