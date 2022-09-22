Governor trying to turn Raj Bhawan into centre of political conspiracy: Kerala CM

Responding to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s press conference during which he released video clips of the alleged heckling against him at Kannur University in 2019, Vijayan said the governor should have instead used formal channels of communication with the government

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday tore into Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, calling his recent press conference convened against the state government as “unprecedented” and accused him of turning Raj Bhavan into a centre of “political conspiracy”.

Vijayan said the presser held by the governor wasn’t only “unprecedented” in Kerala, but in the country. Stating that it was normal for the governor to have differences with the state government, Vijayan said that Khan should have used the formal channels and established norms for the communication between him and the government.

Vijayan said as per the Constitution, the Governor is the constitutional head of the state and the executive power is vested in the elected government.

“The Constitution stipulates that the Governor should act in accordance with the help and advice of the cabinet,” he told reporters. Vijayan also pointed out that the Governor is not personally responsible for any law or decision he signed and it belongs to the state government only.

The chief minister also criticised the governor’s statement to the media that he will not sign certain bills, stating that such a decision was unconstitutional.

“He cannot refuse to honour the decisions of the cabinet and hold the bills indefinitely. As a governor, he is sworn to preserve, protect and defend the constitution. The constitution stipulates that the governor should act with the help and advice of the cabinet but here, he is on an open collision with the government which is anti-constitutional,” the chief minister said.

Khan on Monday had held a press conference at Raj Bhavan to release video clips of the alleged heckling against him at Kannur University in 2019 and letters sent to him by Vijayan on interference in university matters. At the press meet, Khan had also accused the chief minister and the state government of using “pressure tactics” against Raj Bhavan and using force to silence voices of dissent.

