CPIM Kerala state conference begins, to discuss development goals

The CPI(M) State Conference in Kerala, the only state where the party is in power, began on Tuesday (March 1). The Conference is being held prior to the 23rd Party Congress scheduled in Kannur in April.

A vision document for the development of the state will be presented at the four-day-long state conference, which will also discuss the organisational report. The party leadership is getting the rank and file ready to work towards achieving the development goals.

According to political commentators, the journey from the status of a Communist Party to that of a social welfare party is to be completed by this conference.

The conference will be marked by the absence of party stalwart VS VS Achuthanandan, who has been present in every state conference since the formation of the party.

Achuthanandan, who is suffering from old age ailments and is resting at home, was conspicuously absent from the posters and billboards near the venue at Kochi, indicating that the party has moved on from the past factional feud.

As the senior-most leader who used to raise the party flag at every conference so far, he will be missed. Anathalavattom Anandan, secretariat member and the senior-most in this conference raised the red flag at the 16th Conference.

The state conference will also discuss the issue of age bar on leaders and members. As per the party’s rule, any person older than 75 years of age will not be allowed to hold a post in the party.

Exceptions of leaders such as Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar continue to be accepted although the party has made changes at lower levels significantly.

However, the sidelining of former health minister KK Shailaja, who gained worldwide fame as the champion in Kerala’s fight against coronavirus and nipah outbreaks, the exceptions became ammunition for criticism..

Attacked with patriarchy criticism, the party gave more representation at the lower levels in a bid to deflate the attack. It reserved 10% seats in district committees for women . 1951 women were elected as branch secretaries.

An AIDWA leader, who did not wish to be named, however, said this should have happened decades ago. She was happy about the increase in visibility of women through social media, though.