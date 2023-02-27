Congress-led UDF protests in Kerala Assembly against ‘police brutality’

Congress claims the police "cruelly attacked" protesting Youth Congress activists in Kalamassery

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday (February 27) staged protests in the Kerala Assembly against the police action against workers of the main opposition party and its youth wing.

UDF members held placards in a bid to draw the attention of the Speaker to what they said was police highhandedness.

After Speaker AN Shamseer ignored the Opposition, the vocal MLAs from the UDF calmed down but kept displaying the placards. The placards read: “It is Kerala and not North Korea, Taliban or Russia” and “Police highhandedness and brutality”.

Black shirt

Congress MLA and leader of the party’s youth wing Shafi Parambil wore a black shirt.

The Opposition protested against the preventive detention of the Congress youth wing workers during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visits to various districts in the state.

The Congress also claimed that the police had “cruelly attacked” protesting Youth Congress activists in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district.

Several Youth Congress activists and some policemen suffered injuries when a march demanding the rollback of fuel cess and other tax proposals in the state Budget turned violent on February 21.

