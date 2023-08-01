Child rape-murder accused a repeat POCSO offender: Kerala Police

After a background check, the state police came to know that Ashfaq Alam, the accused in the rape and murder of a girl child in Kochi, was arrested by UP Police in 2018 for molesting a 10-year-old girl

The accused in the sensational rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Kerala last week was arrested in a POCSO case in New Delhi five years ago, state police said on Tuesday (August 1).

Ashfaq Alam had been in jail for one month in connection with the crime and later came out on bail, Aluva Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Kumar told reporters in Kochi.

“He was arrested by Ghazipur police (Uttar Pradesh) in 2018 for attempting to sexually molest a 10-year-old girl there,” the SP said.

The Kerala Police came across his criminal history while conducting his background check, he said. Police sources said they were trying to find out whether Alam, a Bihar native, had been involved in any other crimes before reaching Kerala as a migrant worker.

Meanwhile, the test identification parade of the accused was held at the sub-jail in nearby Aluva. Alam, who was arrested soon after the crime on Friday last week, was brought to the sub-jail on Sunday (July 30). At least three witnesses reportedly attended the identification parade. The police, however, did not divulge more details.

Thajudeen, a local labourer who claims to have seen Alam going into the market along with the girl before committing the crime, told reporters that he would testify against the accused anywhere to ensure maximum punishment. He also confirmed that he identified the accused during the parade.

“He should get maximum punishment… I saw him that day… I will say this anywhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said they would proceed to get the custody of the accused. “We have already filed the custody application of the accused. After the test identification parade procedure, we will step into that. The rest of the things will be decided by the court,” a senior police officer said.

On July 28, the five-year-old girl was abducted, raped, and killed, allegedly by Alam, who lived in the same building as the victim.

The child’s family, too, hails from the same state. Her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva area the following day. Though Alam was arrested on Friday (July 28) itself, he could not be interrogated, as he was in an inebriated state, police had said.

(With agency inputs)