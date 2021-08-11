BJP open to NDA ally’s demand for non-Brahmin priests in Sabarimala

The Sangh Parivar is trying to reach a consensus on whether it can support the demand, put forward by one of its allies in Kerala, for non-Brahmin priests at Sabarimala temple.

The BJP is leading the efforts to corral various Sangh outfits following the demand of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena. BDJS was formed in 2015 with the aim of the well-being and development of the Ezhava communities, which are classified as OBC, in Kerala.

The post of melsanthi (chief priest) at the hill shrine has been traditionally held by Malayala Brahmins. Sabarimala is the only temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that insists on a Malayala Brahmin as priest. In other temples, non-Brahmins, including people from Dalit communities, can conduct rituals.

Last month, a few non-Brahmin priests had moved the Kerala High Court, challenging the TDB’s notification inviting applications for the post of melsanthi at Sabarimala after the TDB rejected their applications.

The court did not stay the notifications but sought the TDB’s views. The matter is likely to come before the devaswom bench later this week.

“Priests are not Brahmins in most temples of Kerala,” BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally said, according to The Indian Express. “The SNDP manages hundreds of temples, where eligible people from across a spectrum of Hindu community perform the rituals. Let the post of the priest at Sabarimala temple also be open to all eligible Hindus.”

In 2002 Supreme Court said that there is no justification that only a Brahmin should be allowed to perform rituals at temples. Vellappally said the caste barrier had fallen in most temples but Sabarimala following the verdict.

“It does not amount to violation of traditions at Sabarimala, where people from tribal communities are believed to have performed rituals centuries ago. We hope the state government also takes a favourable stand, allowing non-Brahmin priests at Sabarimala,” he said.

BJP state president K Surendran said the party is “not against the idea” but a consensus has to be reached among various Sangh outfits. “BJP leaders, along with the Hindu Aikya Vedi [an umbrella outfit of various Sangh Parivar groups], are already making such a move,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “We can make our stand clear after reaching a consensus.”

Surendran refused to say whether the appointment of non-Brahmins as priests at Sabarimala would amount to violation of traditions. “We have to discuss it among various organisations,” he said.

TDB president N Vasu said both the HC and the Supreme Court had ratified the board’s guidelines. “We are going by those guidelines. Now there is a case before the court, demanding non-Brahmins [as priests]. We will go by the decision of the devaswom bench of the HC. If the court says the guidelines should be changed, we are ready,” he said.

In 2018 the TDB had taken an historical decision to appoint qualified Dalit priests in its temples.