Army rushes to rescue youth trapped in a cliff for 33 hours sans food and water

An Army team from Bengaluru is rushing to Kerala to save the youth, identified as R Babu, a native of Malampuzha in Palakkad district.

A young man in Kerala’s Palakkad district has been trapped on a cliff between rocks for the last 30+ hours with rescuers unable to reach him or provide him with food or water.

As per latest reports, an Army team from Bengaluru is rushing to Kerala to save the youth, identified as R Babu, a native of Malampuzha. An NDRF team is currently trying to provide water and food to the youth, battling all adverse conditions.

According to locals, Babu, along with two others, had on Monday decided to climb to the top of Cherad Hill there, but the other two abandoned the effort halfway. However, Babu continued to climb to the top, and after reaching there, slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

Several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, have already been made to rescue the youth who is trapped on the hillside between rocks in the scorching heat with no water or food for more than a day.

According to a release issued by the Coast Guard, the helicopter pilot had decided to hover the aircraft near the ridge where the survivor was stranded, but due to “topography of terrain and other conditions, the helicopter was experiencing heavy downdraft” and therefore, the mission was aborted.

It further said that another rescue mission would be attempted on Wednesday morning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also intervened and sought the help of the Army to rescue the youth.

Besides the Army, the Air Force will also be joining the rescue efforts, the CMO release said and added that para commandos would be airlifted from Bengaluru to Sulur and from there they will reach Malampuzha by road.

TV visuals indicated that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was attempting to reach the youth who appears to be sitting in a small recess on the mountain face.

