Air India Express crew member held for gold smuggling at Kochi airport

Air India Express has declared that the detained crew member has been suspended with immediate effect.

According to official sources, a member of the cabin crew of an Air India Express flight has been detained by Customs officials for supposedly smuggling more than 1.4 kg of gold through Cochin International Airport. The incident was reported on Thursday.

The crew of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi Air India Express flight was apprehended by the Customs sleuths, who recovered the gold that was wrapped around his hands on Wednesday.

Air India Express said the arrested crew has been placed on suspension with immediate effect.

The airline said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities.

