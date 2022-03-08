Actress assault case: Kerala HC scraps Dileep’s plea against fresh probe

The single-judge bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath ruled that the investigating agency can continue probing the case, but must wind it up by April 15

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday turned down a plea by actor Dileep to suspend further investigation against him into the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath ruled that the investigating agency can continue probing the case, but must wind it up by April 15.

The second case was filed based on statements by filmmaker Balachandrakumar, who had alleged that Dileep, the eighth accused in the abduction-sexual assault case, had conspired to kill the investigating officers of the case.

The director had also alleged that Dileep was friends with prime accused Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni and the latter showed him the footage of the sexual assault at actor’s home after being released on bail.

Based on the revelations, the prosecution had sought further investigation into the case. The court had reserved its verdict on the plea on February 24.

Dileep’s counsels had told the court that the request for fresh investigation was just an attempt to delay the trial of the case.

The actor also argued that further probe into the case was not permissible as a final report has already been filed in the case in November 2017 and the charges were framed in January 2020.

On February 17, 2017, a popular Malayalam actress was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in her car by the accused. The entire incident was videotaped to blackmail the actress later.

Seven of the 10 accused were arrested later. Dileep, who was the eighth accused in the case and allegedly orchestrated the entire act over his past enmity with the actress, was arrested later. He was subsequently released on bail.