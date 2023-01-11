A fest for bibliophiles: KLF returns to Kozhikode after two year gap

The Kerala Literature Festival will witness several discussions on multiple aspects shaping human consciousness, including science, art, cinema, politics, environment, literature, health, gender and economy.

The breathtakingly beautiful Kozhikode beach is all geared up to host the much-awaited Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), which returns home, after a Covid-19 pandemic induced hiatus of two years, starting Thursday.

The literature festival, now in its sixth edition, is hosting an eclectic mix of literary and culture icons ranging from Nobel laureates, Booker prize-winning writers, senior politicians to historians, film personalities, diplomats, and artists.

As many as 400 speakers from 12 countries are expected to attend the event to be held in six venues spread across Kozhikode beach. It will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 12.

The list of speakers include 2022 Booker prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, renowned author Arundhati Roy, Noble laureates Ada Yonath and Abhijit Banerjee, American Indologist Wendy Doniger, actor Kamal Haasan, and senior politician and writer Shashi Tharoor.

“Historians Ramachandra Guha, William Darymple, Yuval Noah Harari and Manu S Pillai, musician Remo Fernandes, Queen of pop Usha Uthup, actor Prakash Raj, politician Kapil Sibal, monk Gaur Gopal Das, entrepreneur Kris Gopalakrishnan, economist Sanjeev Sanyal,” are also among the noted names participating in the four-day festival.

Billed as one of Asia’s largest literature festivals, the KLF is promoted by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and supported by the Government of Kerala. Renowned poet and critic K Sachidanandan is the festival director.

It aims to map literature through discussions on several aspects shaping human consciousness, including science, art, cinema, politics, environment, literature, health, gender and economy.

Music too!

Besides panel discussions and nightly fireside chats, the literary festival this time around is also hosting an array of musical performances — be it carnatic concerts or staging progressive rock bands — and dance acts, including Kathakali, Larissa, Classical, and Flamenco.

The event will also mark the presence of invitees from Turkey, Spain, the USA, Britain, Israel, New Zealand, the USA, the Middle East, and other parts of the world, said the organisers.

(With agency inputs)