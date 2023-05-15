40 per cent commission in Karnataka? It is 80 per cent in Kerala: Congress

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that a second term in power had boosted the "arrogance" of the ruling Left and its Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

After its win in Karnataka where it blamed the BJP of running a “40 per cent commission” government, the Congress on Monday described the ruling LDF in Kerala as an “80 per cent commission” regime.

He said the LDF government was “submerged” in corruption.

“If it was 40 per cent commission in Karnataka, here (in Kerala) they are taking 80 per cent commission,” Chennithala told the media in Thrissur.

A similar allegation was made by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan recently.

Satheesan said the Congress campaign in Karnataka highlighted the 40 per cent commission the BJP government there was allegedly taking.

“Here in Kerala, it is 46 or 65 per cent. We will highlight that here,” he had said.

AI project

The Motor Vehicle Department has put up 726 AI-enabled cameras to keep track of the traffic violations across Kerala. The Congress has alleged corruption in the project.

On Monday, Chennithala said the Congress will not allow the Left government to loot the people to fill the pockets of the relatives of those in power.

He claimed that the imposition of fines under the project has not been implemented yet fearing a huge public outcry.

He said the Congress would lay siege to the state secretariat on May 20, which marks the LDF government’s second anniversary.

(With agency inputs)