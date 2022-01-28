Yediyurappa’s granddaughter found dead in Bengaluru

Thirty-year-old Soundarya, a doctor and daughter of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavati, was found hanging from the ceiling of her residence

The granddaughter of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was found hanging at her residence in Bengaluru on Friday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Soundarya, 30, a doctor at the MS Ramaiah Hospital, was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavati. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her flat at Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru.

Police was intimated about the incident after Soundarya’s domestic help called her husband Niranjan, to inform that she was not responding to repeated rings on the calling bell and knocks on the door. Niranjan too had reportedly tried reaching her on the phone, but failed. He had rushed to their house and opened the door with his keys to find his wife dead.

Soundarya was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. A postmortem is being conducted at Bowring Hospital.

Soundarya and Niranjan, a fellow doctor, had tied the knot in 2018 and have a nine-month-old child.

Reports said Soundarya was suffering from post-partum depression.

High Grounds Police have said that they are unable to question her husband or family members about any marital discord or depression that could have led to the suicide as all of them are in a state of shock and grieving. The police will conduct a probe once the final rites of the deceased are over.

(Please reach out to a mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does. Helplines: AASRA: +91 98204 66726; SAHAI: 080 25497777)