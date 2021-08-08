Yediyurappa declines cabinet rank status offered by Bommai

Yediyurappa requested Bommai to give him only those facilities eligible to an immediate former chief minister and to withdraw the order giving him a cabinet rank

Karnataka’s former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to the new incumbent, Basavaraj Bommai urging him to withdraw the cabinet rank status accorded to him by the Karnataka government and to be given only those facilities eligible to a former CM.

Just a day before on Saturday (August 7), Bommai had issued an order to the effect that the veteran politician Yediyurappa, who had played a significant role in his elevation as the Karnataka CM, will be given cabinet rank status.

The order stated that the powerful Lingayat leader would enjoy all the facilities at par with cabinet rank ministers until Bommai remains at the helm, said media reports.

This was the first time a former CM was given this kind of a status without holding a statutory post. However, Yediyurappa, who political observers have labelled as a “wounded tiger”, publicly declined the offer. He wrote in a letter to the CM, which he released to the media, requesting Bommai to give him only those facilities eligible to an immediate former chief minister and to withdraw the order giving him a cabinet rank, Hindustan Times reported.

According to a notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the perks from having a cabinet rank status accorded to Yediyurappa would have included continuing to live in Cauvery, the designated official residence of the state CM.

After many months of will he or won’t he, Yediyurappa had finally resigned (albeit tearfully) on July 26, on the second anniversary of his government. A day later, it was Yediyurappa who had proposed Bommai’s name at the BJP legislature party meet which was accepted by all. And, on July 28, Bommai was christened as the new CM.

After becoming CM, Bommai declared that he had no issues working with Yediyurappa since he was his mentor. Adding that Yediruppa’s vast experience in politics would aid him to govern the state effectively.