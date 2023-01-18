Who is YSV Datta, the ‘blue-eyed boy’ Deve Gowda lost to Congress?

A JD(S) loyalist of over 50 years, Yagati Suryanarayana Venktesh Datta, has attributed his switchover to the Congress, to the failing fortunes of the JD(S) in Kadur constituency

The recent crossover of Yagati Suryanarayana Venktesh Datta, a JD(S) loyalist of over 50 years, to the Congress over ideological differences, has come as a massive jolt for the HD Deve Gowda-helmed party just ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Deve Gowda’s ‘Manasa Putra’

Known as YSV Datta among colleagues, Datta is recognised in Karnataka politics as the ‘Manasa Putra’ (blue-eyed boy) of former prime minister Deve Gowda.

Datta told the media that differences of opinion between Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy about the BJP and his own desire to fight communal forces spurred him to join the Congress.

“I have always appreciated Deve Gowda’s opinions, but Kumaraswamy seems to be lenient towards the BJP. However, these days Kumaraswamy has been attacking the BJP. But the minority people won’t understand this neither believe the JD(S) in my constituency,” he told the media.

While Deve Gowda has maintained silence over Datta’s exit, sources close to him said that the former prime minister is heartbroken over the development even though he wishes his protégé well. Sources said the patriarch used to fall back on Datta for advice and sought his help to troubleshoot crisis, whether in the family or the party.

Kumaraswamy, on the other hand, has publicly expressed his anguish over Datta’s exit, asking how “a manasa putra” could leave Deve Gowda.

The Congress has welcomed Datta, stating that his presence will strengthen the party, both in Kadur and in the state.

“The Janata Party was formed in 1977. Dutta and I were in the Janata Party. Datta has a good understanding of both national and state politics. He has agreed to embrace Congress’ ideology and is joining the party without any conditions. I welcome him to the party, hoping that his arrival will increase the strength of the party not only in Kadur but also in the state,” Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said.

Who is Datta?

Hailing from the Brahmin community in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, Datta, who became a member of the Legislative Council for six years, had won the Assembly elections from the constituency in 2013. He, however, lost the elections against the BJP in 2018.

In a state where political parties heavily rely on caste-based votes, Datta says he doesn’t need the plank of caste to serve people.

Stating that the constituency has a strong presence of Vokkaligas (around 2,000 families) compared to just 300 Brahmin families, Datta has stressed that it was the Kurubas, Uppars, Lingayats, Muslims, and SC/STs who had helped him secure a win with a lead of 45,000 in the 2013 elections.

“That’s why, I want to serve the people, who stood by a poor person like me without having caste support. I wish I could do politics with love, not with hatred,” he said.

A teacher by profession, Datta, who had a leaning towards socialism, left his job and joined the Janata Party after getting influenced by the ideology of Jaya Prakash Narayan, in the 1970s. A BSc graduate, Datta, before joining politics, taught mathematics to BSc and engineering students at his tutorial in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar.

Datta who has taught physics and mathematics to students for nearly 40 years, didn’t stop teaching even after joining politics. Fondly known as ‘Mestru’ (teacher) among his students, he has taught many MLAs too.

A man of frugal needs

Datta, who usually takes an auto-rickshaw to work surprised everyone last time when he declared his assets. One of the key elements was the revelation that he didn’t even have a bank account.

According to information given to the Election Commission, the now-Congress leader owns 5 acres of land worth ₹7 lakh with 160 coconut trees in Basavanahalli, Yagati Hobli, and two plots of land in Yagami.

He didn’t have a bank account when he became MLA in 2013. He has no debts neither owns a vehicle. The total gold jewellery owned by his family does not exceed 1,175 grams.

“Changing my lifestyle would mean the death of principles in which I believe,” Datta had once said when questioned about his frugal lifestyle.

When he was an MLC, he was assigned key responsibilities including preparing the party’s manifesto. Datta who has lent his voice to pro-Kannada activists and is an advocate of farmers’ rights, is also well-known in the literary circle, thanks to his academic credentials.

“I am 70 years old now. 2023 is my last election. I have left the decision of my political retirement to the people of Kadur Constituency. The future of JD(S) in the constituency is bleak,” he said adding that he is joining the Congress to secure the political future of his supporters who have faith in him.

Speaking about his relationship with Deve Gowda, Datta said he has been with the leader for the past 20 years and both share the rapport of a father and son.

“I said that I will stay with Deve Gowda for as long as he is there. I went to tell Deve Gowda about this and came back without meeting him as I didn’t have the courage to face him and was afraid he would change my view if he spoke to me,” Datta said.