Third wave inescapable, tough measures soon, says Karnataka govt

The state COVID committee will meet on January 4 or 5 to discuss the need for more measures

The Karnataka government has said that a third wave of COVID-19 is “inescapable”.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and later said the government will soon announce tougher restrictions.

Given night curfew in the state ends on January 7, Ashoka said the state COVID committee will meet on January 4 or 5 to discuss the need for more restrictions.

“With the rising cases of COVID-19 it is becoming more and more evident that a third wave… is inescapable. We will soon impose more stringent restrictions and urge people to cooperate with the government, failing which a lockdown will be inevitable,” the minister said.

The statement was reiterated and supported by Bommai in Belagavi. He said the government will also augment the health system in the state. “We are preparing the ground plan for ensuring that there are enough beds, ICU beds and adequate oxygen supply to save lives. I have already given instructions to the health department to increase the number of ICU beds and take up vaccination drives on a war footing,” the CM said.

Bommai said he has given instructions to the border districts of Belagavi and Vijayapura to strictly monitor check posts, with mandatory RT-PCR negative reports along with vaccination certificates being compulsory to enter the state.

“While the checking will inconvenience a few passengers, we are forced to ensure this to protect the lives of Karnataka citizens,” he said