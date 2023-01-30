Ramesh Jarkiholi blames DKS for sleaze video ‘conspiracy’; seeks CBI probe

‘The woman should be arrested along with her accomplices, including two persons from Mandya,’ says Ramesh Jarkiholi, claiming he has evidence to prove DK Shivakumar was behind the incident

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was caught in an alleged sex scandal two years ago, has now accused Congress state president DK Shivakumar of being involved in the conspiracy to discredit him. Jarkiholi, who had to resign as Karnataka’s water resources minister then, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the “racket.”

The 2021 sex scandal had embarrassed the state government just ahead of a few states, including West Bengal, going to polls. A woman had alleged that the minister sexually exploited her with the promise of getting her a government job, a charge Jarkiholi had denied.

Jarkiholi seeks complainant’s arrest

On Monday, the BJP’s Gokak MLA said the woman and her accomplices, including two persons from Mandya, should be arrested to bring out the truth in the case.

Advertisement

Also read: Ramesh Jarkiholi dubs sex tape scandal a ‘political conspiracy’

“I demand that the state government hand over the case to the CBI. The woman should be arrested along with her accomplices, including two persons from Mandya, whose names I will disclose before the CBI,” Jarkiholi said in a hurriedly-convened press meet at a private hotel in Belagavi on Monday.

The sugar baron alleged that Congress leader Shivakumar tried to spoil his personal life. “DK Shivakumar is unfit to be a politician. No one should spoil someone’s personal life. I never made personal attacks,” the BJP leader charged. The former minister claimed he has evidence to prove that Shivakumar was behind it.

“Sleaze videos of many politicians”

According to him, there are several sleaze videos of many politicians, including Congress leaders and top bureaucrats of the state, which are used for blackmailing.

“This is a very serious matter because many people, including Congress leaders and top officers, have been honey-trapped and are being blackmailed. I urge the state government to hand over the case to the CBI,” Jarkiholi said.

Also read: Karnataka sex scandal: FIR against Jarkiholi after woman files complaint

The BJP MLA also said he would hand over the audio/video files and documentary evidence of illegal money transactions to the CBI if the state government handed over the case to the central agency.

Shivakumar was not available for comments. The Congress has also not reacted to the BJP leader’s allegations.

(With agency inputs)