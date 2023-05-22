Prove 40% commission charge against BJP with evidence: Bommai to Congress govt

The senior BJP leader also urged the government to investigate alleged scams or irregularities that took place during the previous BJP and Congress governments, and let the truth come out

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday demanded the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state to prove with evidence that there was 40% commission during the previous BJP rule.

The senior BJP leader also urged the government to investigate alleged scams or irregularities that took place during the previous BJP and Congress governments, and let the truth come out. “I want to clearly say — let them probe.

“They have alleged 40% commission, they have to prove it with evidence now. I demand that the Congress, being in the government, to give us all the proof and show there was a 40% commission,” Bommai said in a response to a question on the Congress government reportedly planning to probe the alleged scams during the BJP rule.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai said, “The Contractors Association had alleged 40%, I want to tell its president Kempanna — they (Congress) may claim that there is no 40% commission with Congress in power — so here on in all the projects contractors have to quote 40% less in the tenders. If they continue to quote the same tender amount as earlier, it means that 40% has continued.” So Kempanna has a huge responsibility, the Contractors Association should tell all its members to quote 40% less in their tender, he added.

During the previous BJP regime, the state Contractors Association under its president Kepanna had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging 40% commission charge against public representatives and officials for public works, which the Congress, then in the Opposition, had used it as a major poll plank against the then ruling party, during the campaign for the assembly elections.

To a question as to whether the Contractors Association would release documents at least now, Bommai said, “Let them, Kempanna has not done it so far, also they have not given it to courts, but have indulged in false campaigning (against BJP). Congress benefitted from it, so let them do it at least now.”

Regarding claims that the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam will be probed, he said, “Let them investigate everything. We have given the Lokayukta and CID — cases regarding the scams which took place during their (previous Congress) tenure…let what happened during both their and our (BJP) tenures be probed, and let the truth come out.”

