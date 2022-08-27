Private schools allege rampant corruption in edu dept; ask PM Modi to remove minister BC Nagesh

Private schools in Karnataka have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the rampant corruption in the education department. They have alleged that officials demand bribes for various approvals such as renewals of recognition and RTE reimbursements

The claims made by schools come shortly after the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) accused the state government of corruption with cuts as high as 40 per cent in public works.

Bribes for no-objection certificates

In its letter, the Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA), has asked PM Modi to intervene and take action against BC Nagesh, primary and higher education minister of Karnataka, who, according to them, has become a “laughing stock in the society”. RUPSA, which claims to represent 11,000 schools, also released an audio clip purportedly featuring a block education officer (BEO) demanding a cut to process an application from a school.

RUPSA also alleged corruption when the department has to provide no-objection certificates to CBSE and ICSE schools, and other processes involving the department. RUPSA stated that nothing had changed in spite of repeated complaints to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Nagesh.

At a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, Lokesh Talikatte, RUPSA president said, “For the past two years, due to irresponsible behaviour and greed of our education minister, private unaided schools are facing unbearable harassment. We brought our plight to the notice of the chief minister on several occasions but in vain. The education minister is clever enough to manipulate in connivance with department officials. They give scant regard to the chief minister’s instructions and throw our appeals into the dustbin. And, he further added, that because of this, thousands of private schools, especially in educationally backward districts such as Bidar, have been left with no option but to close down.

RUPSA had written to the PM earlier too, but they had not received any response.

Schools on verge of closure

According to Talikatte, the BEOs and the deputy directors at the districts have fixed percentages for every work and are harassing private school managements. “The department renews the recognition every year and no file is moved without a commission or bribe,” he said, adding that since the CM and the minister for school education and literacy did not respond, they were forced to write to the PM.

“Instead of curbing the corruption in the department, the minister BC Nagesh has become greedy and several private schools are on the verge of closure due to his greed,” he said. “This is the third time we are writing to the Prime Minister and we demand an inquiry into the same and also removal of Mr Nagesh from the portfolio,” said Talikatte.

The association has also released an audio document in which a BEO is allegedly heard demanding “commission” to release RTE reimbursement.

Reacting to the allegations, minister of education, Nagesh rubbished the allegations as baseless. And, he said that if they had proof and documents, why haven’t they lodged a complaint until now?

RUPSA’s letter to PM Modi

In the letter to PM Narendra Modi, RUPSA demanded action against BC Nagesh as the situation is detrimental to the expansion of the state’s educational system. “Sir, we are very sorry to bring to your kind notice that a few leaders, under your leadership, have failed to understand the spirit of your functioning. They behave like an uncrowned king. The education minister for primary and higher secondary education of Karnataka is one such,” read the letter.

According to the association, schools have to pay a 50 per cent cut to get RTE reimbursement as well. They alleged that twenty per cent of the fee that they have to get from the government as RTE reimbursement is taken by the BEO.

Section 12 (2) of the RTE Act makes it obligatory for the government to reimburse all private unaided schools for allocating 25 per cent of their entry-level seats to students from economically disadvantaged groups. The schools that provide free education to these students are eligible to be reimbursed for the expenditure per child by the school, or the actual amount that is charged from the child, whichever is lesser.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), which represents around 5,000 schools, also said they have also written to PM Modi last month raising similar issues.