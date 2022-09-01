Police issue lookout notice against Lingayat seer

The lookout notice has been issued as a precautionary measure against Shivamurthy, accused in an alleged sexual assault case involving minors

A lookout notice has been issued against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru by the Karnataka police in an alleged sexual assault case involving minors.

All immigration checkpoints such as international airports and seaports have been alerted.

Case against the Lingayat seer

The Mysuru Police registered a case against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of a prominent Lingayat mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, after a complaint was filed against him on behalf of two minors.

He has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint filed against him, he allegedly sexually abused for over three-and-a-half years, two girls aged 15 and 16 who were studying at a school run by the mutt.

Both victims left the school hostel on July 24, registered an FIR at Nazarbad Police Station in Mysore on August 26.

According to Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the allegations against him are part of a long-drawn conspiracy, being pushed by insiders.